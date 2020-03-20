Naperville nurse treating COVID-19 patients gets surprise proposal outside Edward Hospital

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One nurse taking care of COVID-19 patients at a Naperville hospital had a surprising break from work Thursday -- a proposal.Juliette Blondis, 49, and Bryan Goshorn, 42, were supposed to be traveling this week, and Blondis suspected Goshorn might propose. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans.Blondis is a clinical leader of Edward Hospital's Pulmonary Medicine Unit, which is responsible for treating patients with the new virus.Goshorn was not allowed to go into the hospital because of visitor restrictions, so he asked Blondis if she could come down to talk.He proposed on the first day of spring, which was appropriate, Blondis said, calling it "new beginnings."She said yes.The couple lives in Geneva.