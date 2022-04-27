EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its findings after a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in downstate Edwardsville.
SEE ALSO | Building issue led to IL warehouse collapse during tornado: lawyer
Six people were killed back in December when a tornado hit the warehouse. OSHA is recommending three key steps to protect workers.
RELATED | Edwardsville honors Amazon warehouse victims killed during tornado's destruction
They include making sure employees take part in safety drills. OSHA also wants Amazon to develop emergency plans specific to each of its locations. The government agency added that devices, such as megaphones, used to warn employees need to be easily accessible.
OSHA shares findings after tornado hit Edwardsville Amazon warehouse, causing collapse that killed 6
TORNADO
TOP STORIES
Show More