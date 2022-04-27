tornado

OSHA shares findings after tornado hit Edwardsville Amazon warehouse, causing collapse that killed 6

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OSHA releases findings after deadly IL Amazon warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its findings after a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in downstate Edwardsville.

Six people were killed back in December when a tornado hit the warehouse. OSHA is recommending three key steps to protect workers.

They include making sure employees take part in safety drills. OSHA also wants Amazon to develop emergency plans specific to each of its locations. The government agency added that devices, such as megaphones, used to warn employees need to be easily accessible.
