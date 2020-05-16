10 injured, including minors, in four vehicle crash on Eisenhower

CHICAGO -- Ten people were injured in a crash Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.Four vehicles were involved in a crash about 3:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Paulina Street, Illinois State Police said. Ten people were injured, including several minors.One adult suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized at Stroger Hospital, state police said.None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, state police said.One inbound lane remains closed as crews clean up the crash.