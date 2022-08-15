Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police

Chicago traffic: Police temporarily shut down I-290 from 1st Avenue to Des Plaines Avenue

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Chicago woman has died after a rollover crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway early Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

She was driving a silver Ford Fusion east on Interstate 290 just after midnight when she rear-ended a black Chevrolet Impala near First Avenue in Cook County, state police said.

The woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit the right median, according to ISP.

The 58-year-old Maywood woman in the other vehicle was not injured, but the 25 year old died.

The roadway was shut down from First Avenue to Des Plaines Avenue until about 4:30 a.m. for a crash investigation.

Police did not immediately identify the woman killed.