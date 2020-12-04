EB lanes of Eisenhower Expressway at Canal Street closed due to shooting investigation: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of the Eisenhower Expressway near the post office downtown is closed while police investigate a reported shooting Friday afternoon.
All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street are currently closed until further notice, according to Illinois State Police.
Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says a man, approximately in his 20s, was transported to Storger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ISP is investigating with Chicago police assistance, officials say.
This is a developing story and no further information has been provided by police at this time. We will update when more information becomes available.
