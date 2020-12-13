expressway shooting

1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side, according to Illinois State Police.

They were eastbound about 1 p.m. on Interstate 290 at Central Avenue when someone fired shots from another vehicle, according to preliminary information from ISP.

The victim then drove off the road and crashed into a median after being shot, state police said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-290, east of Austin, were initially closed for an investigation. As of 3:50 p.m., the center and right lanes have been reopened, while the left lane remains closed, ISP said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigate 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County.

Last week, ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
