'I want to say thank you': Woman injured during El Paso shooting says stranger dragged her by feet to safety

Federal authorities are treating the shooting, which "appears to be designed to intimidate a civilian population," as a case of domestic terrorism.

EL PASO, Texas -- A survivor of the deadly shooting that left 20 people dead at a Walmart in El Paso says she owes her life to the stranger that helped keep her safe.Maria was discharged Sunday afternoon from the Del Sol Medical Center, where several other victims are being treated. Though she was not shot, she did have some minor injuries."I just want to say thank you," said Maria. "Even if I don't know who the guy is, I want to say thank you for saving my life."Police received a 911 call at around 10:39 a.m. Saturday about an active shooter scene near the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city.It took six minutes from the time the first 911 call was placed until officers arrived on the scene.Maria was toward the front of the store when shots were fired inside the store."I was paying for the groceries and that's when I heard the gunshots," she recalled.She says the stranger dragged his wife and Maria by their feet out of the store and to safety.Meanwhile, people like Jimmy Villatoro and Ramon Garcia are being hailed heroes for helping those who were hurt during the shooting."When we arrived, there was people running all over the place," said Villatoro.Both men say they were in the area when the shots were fired.Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. Police believe the suspect may have been armed with a rifle.Crusius was booked at the downtown jail on capital murder charges, El Paso district attorney Jaime Esparza said Sunday.Esparza announced that his office will seek the death penalty against Crusius.