Health & Fitness

Illinois digging into abuse and neglect complaints at long-term care facilities during pandemic

Illinois nursing home staff and residents are "optimistic" as visiting resumes, a local health expert said.

Springfield, Ill., -- The state of Illinois said it's investigating a delay in responding to abuse and neglect complaints at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's Bureau of Long-Term Care didn't properly process complaints from March 15 to June 30, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

RELATED: Nursing home staff, residents 'optimistic' as visiting resumes

"Our top priority as a regulator of long-term care facilities in Illinois is ensuring vulnerable Illinoisans are kept safe by those responsible for their care," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, health director. "Anything short of that is unacceptable, and our entire department is committed to getting this right as we move forward."

Because of COVID-19, the federal government suspended deadlines for the state to investigate certain complaints. But there was no timeout under state law, the health department said.

The department has confirmed certain facts in at least 17 complaints of abuse and neglect, although nursing homes might not be at fault. Former U.S. Attorney A. Courtney Cox will look at other cases where allegations were not substantiated.

Manatt Health Strategies has been hired to review the Bureau of Long-Term Care's complaint process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessspringfieldelder abuseelderlycoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saint Charles school district reports COVID-19 cases
Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots at carjackers: CPD
Woman attacked, robbed in Lincoln Park: CPD
Naperville police work toward department diversity
Logan Square protesters will call for stop to controversial USPS changes
BGA explains possibility of multiple IL ballot applications
23 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Wayne man killed in Rockford plane crash
IN reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
More looting photos released by Chicago police
Man charged in CTA, Grant Park stabbings of Chicago homeless
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News