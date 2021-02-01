deadly fire

Husband, wife killed in Inverness house fire, neighbor says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
INVERNESS, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple in their 80s died in a fire in Inverness on Sunday, in what was likely the northwest suburb's first deadly fire in decades.

A next door neighbor called to report the fire at 219 Bradwell Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District.

Dozens of firefighters from 14 agencies arrived to call, officials said.

RELATED: Space heater likely caused house fire that killed mother, 4 young girls, officials say

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control shortly after arriving.

Crews entered the home and found a man and woman, one of whom was in the kitchen, May said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Palatine Rural Fire Protection District is working with the Inverness Police Department and the State Fire Marshal.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
invernesselderly womanelderlyfatal firedeadly firehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
West Side leaves 2 dead; man escapes 2nd floor window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CPS students stay remote Monday; still no deal
23 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Show More
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Chicago Weather: Quiet with some sun Monday
More TOP STORIES News