Little Village hit-and-run: Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in his 80s has died after being injured in a hit-and-run in the city's Little Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said,Police said the man was struck just after 3 p.m. in the 3200-block of West 26th Street.The elderly man was transported to Mt. Siani Hospital. Wednesday morning, the Cook COunty Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he died. .Police did not release any information about the vehicle that hit the man.No one is in custody and the Major Accidents Division is investigating.