Little Village hit-and-run: Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in his 80s has died after being injured in a hit-and-run in the city's Little Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said,

Police said the man was struck just after 3 p.m. in the 3200-block of West 26th Street.

RELATED: Hit-and-run leaves Chicago father in medically induced coma; $5K reward offered

The elderly man was transported to Mt. Siani Hospital. Wednesday morning, the Cook COunty Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he died. .

Police did not release any information about the vehicle that hit the man.

RELATED: South Loop hit-and-run critically injures woman, 61; Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help

No one is in custody and the Major Accidents Division is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagohit and runman injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
CPD investigating attempt to pull down McKinley Park statue
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Dixon HS shooting suspect deemed fit to stand trial
Show More
COVID-19 travel restrictions in all 50 states you should know
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy
More TOP STORIES News