Elderly man robbed by woman hugging him on SW Side

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An elderly man walking in Chicago's Southwest Side was robbed as a stranger attempted to lure him Friday morning.

The victim's daughter, who did not want to appear on camera, said after they gave the police the woman's description, an officer told them she's done this before, specifically targeting the elderly.

"I was upset because my dad, uh, he just does his routine and comes home. I would never want anything to happen to him," she said.

Police said the 93-year-old man was walking down the street in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road at about 8:45 a.m. when a young woman got out of a parked vehicle near the Polar Ice Company. The woman called out to the victim, hugged him and asked him to get in her car.

"I don't know what her intention was to lure him in the car, but at the same time she was patting him down and that's how she managed to get in his pockets and he had money," the victim's daughter said.

The victim refused to go with the woman and she ran away as a witness approached, authorities said.

The victim's daughter said her father was confused and didn't even know he was robbed until a passerby saw it happen and helped him report it to the police.

"I just thank God nothing happened. There's so many stories that you hear of people getting hurt, and I started thinking about all that," she said.

The victim described the woman as being in her mid-30s to 40-years-old, heavy set with curly hair. At the time of the robbery she was wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves. The victim said there was also a man with the woman who was standing by the car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyelderlytheftBroadviewPilsen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Chicago Lollapalooza was top 'indicator of intent' for Las Vegas shooter
Indiana 8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded
Show More
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
'Peace in the Preserves' event promotes community, tolerance
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Judge defers venue change in Van Dyke murder trial
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
More News