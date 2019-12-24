Car driven by elderly woman crashes into Matteson Starbucks, 2 injured

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Matteson police said an elderly woman drove into a Starbucks Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded about 3:53 p.m. to a call of a vehicle into a building in the 4800-block of West 211th Street, Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones said.

Two people were sent to an area hospital with "minor" injuries related to broken glass, Jones said.

Police said the woman, who is over the age of 70, accelerated into the coffeeshop instead of braking.

The car drove all the way into the store. It went through tables, chairs and was "very close" to hitting the handful of customers who were at the store at the time, Jones said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
