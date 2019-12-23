Car driven by elderly woman crashes into Matteson Starbucks

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Matteson police said an elderly woman drove into a Starbucks Monday afternoon.The incident occurred at the Starbucks location at Cicero and Lincoln Highway, Police said the woman, who is over the age of 70, accelerated into the coffeeshop instead of braking.The driver is being treated for minor injuries, police said. No other injuries have yet been reported.The Starbucks sustained major damage to its front window and entrance; the car drove all the way into the store.No further details have been released.