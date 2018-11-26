Service on parts of the CTA Pink Line was suspended after a person was hit by a train Monday morning in west suburban Cicero.Maria Torres, a 70-year-old resident of Cicero, apparently attempted to cross the tracks near 22nd Street and Cicero Avenue by walking around the gates at the crossing at about 8:45 a.m., according to Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for the town of Cicero. She was partially struck by an eastbound Pink Line train, according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. Power to the tracks was shut down in both directions.As a result, all train service was suspended between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, according to the CTA. Trains were only running between Pulaski and the Loop.Torres was knocked over by the train, Hanania said, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was reported to be in serious condition. Torres survived because she was not hit directly by the train, Hanania said. She was reportedly hit by the side of the train as it approached the station.Regular Pink Line service resumed with major delays at about 12:15 p.m.Cicero police and CTA officials are investigating.