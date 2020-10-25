cook county state's attorney

Cook County state's attorney candidates Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brien, Brian Dennehy discuss issues

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three candidates for Cook County state's attorney spoke about the issues on Newsviews Sunday morning.

Kim Foxx is the Democratic incumbent.

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

The three candidates for Cook County state's attorney talked about the issues Sunday on Newsviews.


She is the first African American woman to hold the job.

Foxx said she's running for a second term because she wants to "continue the important work of reforming justice and making a fairer, safer system for Cook County."

The Republican candidate is Judge Pat O'Brien.

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

The three candidates for Cook County state's attorney talked about the issues Sunday on Newsviews.



He spent nine years as a Cook County judge. And O'Brien has previously worked in the state's attorney's office.

He later served as an assistant Illinois attorney general.
O'Brien said the state's attorney's office needs to change, and he is the person to "restore integrity and order."

The third candidate is Libertarian Brian Dennehy.

WATCH: NEWSVIEWS PART 3
EMBED More News Videos

The three candidates for Cook County state's attorney talked about the issues Sunday on Newsviews.



He's an attorney and accountant who has described his political background as "upset citizen."

Dennehy has said, if elected, his focus would be on those who harm other people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscook countyvote 2020cook county state's attorneyelectionkim foxx
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COOK COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY
Foxx faces challenges from O'Brien, Dennehy in state's attorney race
Former prosecutor fired, charges dropped against man in 1982 double murder of CPD officers
Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brein trade barbs over ABC7 debate
O'Brien criticizes Foxx for declining ABC7 debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Man arrested after deadly CPD shooting in Little Village charged with attempted murder
CPD investigate domestic incident at home of former Supt. Eddie Johnson: sources
Chicago native will become first African American cardinal
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
17 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Show More
Celebrate Halloween safely at home
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation hosts annual pancake breakfast
IN reports 2,175 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Chicago Weather: Brief light showers Sunday morning
More TOP STORIES News