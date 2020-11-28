Wisconsin 8th grader correctly predicts every state's 2020 election results

DeFOREST, Wis. -- A Wisconsin eighth grader is celebrating this month after guessing which way all 50 states in the presidential election would be called -- if they would go red or blue.The challenge is pretty new,A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and former social studies teacher, who wanted to get students excited about learning created it. More than 10,000 students participated from every state.Only four students, including Grace from DeForest, Wisconsin, picked the perfect map."Learning a lot about the election, diving in and thinking about politics in different ways than they see their parents doing, which is often pretty divisive," creator Eric Nelson said. "We just see that they enjoy doing this and they enjoy learning about politics and elections this way and so it seems to be a less controversial and more fun way to do it."This was Grace's first time participating in the challenge."I researched a little bit to figure out what states would be blue or red, and I looked at some states that would be called in the beginning. And I did get really into it; I got really competitive and tried my best," she said.She said she wasn't interested in politics before this, and she really didn't think she had a chance at winning.