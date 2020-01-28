Politics

Cook County gets new voting machines for 2020 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voters in Chicago and Cook County will be using new voting machines beginning with the 2020 Illinois primary in March.

The county debuted the new voting machines Monday. Voters will use them beginning with early voting for the March 17 primary.

The new machines are part of a move to increase election security and make sure all votes are counted correctly.

The new electronic machines look like giant iPads, while the new paper ballots have ovals for voters to fill in.
