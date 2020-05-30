Illinois must act now to ensure safe, fair November election, BGA says

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect the November election, and the Better Government Association said Illinois will have to act quickly to ensure it remains robust, safe and fair.
Joann Wong with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday to talk about their suggestions to the state of Illinois.
Wong said Illinois should mail a ballot to every registered voter and strengthen the existing vote-by-mail system. That includes offering free postage and secure dropboxes for ballots, she said.
Early voting should also be promoted more, the BGA said.
Visit bettergov.org for more information.
