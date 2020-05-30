Illinois must act now to ensure safe, fair November election, BGA says

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect the November election, and theto ensure it remains robust, safe and fair.Joann Wong with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday to talk about their suggestions to the state of Illinois.Wong said Illinois should mail a ballot to every registered voter and strengthen the existing vote-by-mail system. That includes offering free postage and secure dropboxes for ballots, she said.Early voting should also be promoted more, the BGA said.Visitfor more information.