Illinois voters not targeted in recent hack by Russia, Iran, but 'we are always under attack,' election official says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The foreign threat to the 2020 election doesn't begin or end with just Russia and Iran, according to Illinois election officials.ABC News has learned that both American adversaries successfully penetrated computer systems containing voter registration data at some local levels-- obtaining more than just public data.Although Moscow and Tehran are being identified by federal law enforcement in the most recent weaponization of voter registration databases, two recent national cybersecurity alerts don't specify the locations of threatened election related systems.The Associated Press is reporting U.S. officials have accused Iran of being behind a flurry of threatening but fake emails sent to Democratic voters in Florida and other battleground states in a late-stage effort to sway public opinion and interfere in the presidential election.Addressed as if from the far-right, pro-Trump Proud Boys group, the fake emails appeared aimed at intimidating voters.John Ratcliffe, the government's national intelligence director, said the intent was to hurt President Donald Trump in the contest against Democrat Joe Biden, though he did not elaborate on how.The emails warned recipients that "we will come after you" if they didn't vote for Trump.Voter data is publicly available in Illinois, to registered political committees that are screened by state election officials and to legitimate government entities. Russian and Iranian spy agencies would hardly qualify.At elections headquarters in Springfield, officials said Illinois was not attacked in the current onslaught. But they said that doesn't mean Illinois should stand down."The targeting and weaponization of voter registration information remains an ongoing threat and there are concerns that both countries may try to sow more discord and disinformation to American voters," said Matt Dietrich with the Illinois State Board of Elections.He also told the I-Team, "We are always under attack. Not just from Russia, but from all kinds of other foreign countries and just your run-of-the-mill hackers. So we view it as an ongoing effort with attempts to, to find weaknesses in our system, ongoing non-stop 24 hours a day."Counter-terrorism agencies based in the state command center here have been on high alert since 2016, when Russian hackers did break into Illinois' voter database and stole the registration data of about 500,000 voters."They were only successful in one case and that was our data breach, which we caught we fixed. And we've had two elections statewide since then, with no ill effects based on that, the return on investment for trying to hack into government systems, anywhere in the country is not very good," said Dietrich.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he has had numerous briefings by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), about ongoing threats. He said, "We've worked together with both of them and the CIA to protect the voting here in the state of Illinois."Pritzker also revealed at press conference Wednesday, officials were informed the state needed to be knowledgeable about the threats and should pay attention to the intrusions that were coming.He said Illinois is prepared."I think that we're in, in decent shape and won't be overconfident about anything you know there are foreign actors who want to do harm to the United States, and yesterday was just an example of what they might try to do any day in the next 12, or on election day itself," said Pritzker.After 2016 Illinois started the," Cyber Navigator Program", aimed to ensure all 108 local election authorities have the same I-T training and resources that the state and Chicago have.But, as with most potential terrorism, public protection depends on public participation.Election authorities ask voters who see social media posts or receive emails that appear to be false or anything else that appears to be disinformation --to report them to the state election board.