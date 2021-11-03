As Boston mayoral race results emerge, Barrington native elected as 1st female, Asian American mayor

BOSTON -- Boston elected its first woman and Asian American Tuesday to the city's top job as voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime.Michelle Wu espoused a more liberal approach to policing and called for bigger reforms, but her history-making win came in a campaign dominated more by debates about issues such as affordable housing.Wu, 36, is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants born on Chicago's South Side, was raised in Barrington and was educated about bureaucracies when she wrestled with Chicago City Hall to get permits to open a tea house at 4229 N. Lincoln Ave., in North Center -- to which she commuted from Barrington each day, ABC7 Chicago news partnerWhen Wu was a kid, her family lived in Bridgeport; her father, Han Wu, was a student at the Illinois Institute of Technology.The family got by with the help of social safety programs.Wu attended the Roslyn Road Elementary School, Hough Street Elementary, Prairie Middle School, and the Barrington High, graduating in 2003.From there she went to Harvard University. After graduation and a time in Boston, she returned to Barrington to care for her mother, Yu-min-Chen Wu, because her mental illness was worsening and her younger sisters needed her help. Then the tea shop came.After a few years, Wu decided to leave the tea house behind and attend Harvard Law School. She moved her mother and siblings to Cambridge. Her mother lives with her in Boston. Her father lives in Florida, the Herald reported.Police and crime issues came to the forefront in cities big and small this election season after the death of George Floyd last year led to a national reckoning on racial injustice and law enforcement. The debate centered on questions of when and where police are needed - or sometimes whether they're needed at all. It also unfolded amid an increase in homicides in the wake of the pandemic.In some big cities, fear or a desire for a middle-ground approach elevated candidates seen as more supportive of law enforcement or who rejected liberal calls to defund the police.Wu and her opponent, fellow council member Annissa Essaibi George, chiefly clashed over issues such as affordable housing, public education and transportation. But differences on policing and crime also emerged between the two Democratic women in the nonpartisan race.Wu, a protege of liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, had called for major police reforms. Before she was a candidate, Wu joined other city council members in calling for a 10% cut to the police department's budget.Essaibi George, who describes herself as Polish-Arab American, had opposed reallocating the money and has called for hiring several hundred more police officers. She was endorsed by former Boston police Commissioner William Gross.