Iran, Russia found to have 'taken specific actions' to influence election, FBI says

WASHINGTON -- Government agencies announced Wednesday evening that Iran and Russia have taken actions to influence public opinion related to the election.The director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said some voter registration information was obtained by both countries while they believe Iran has sent out emails designed to intimidate voters.The FBI says the spoofed emails are designed to intimidate voters and "damage President Trump."They say Iran has also distributed a video that implies that individuals can cast fraudulent ballots overseas.These videos are not true.Ratcliffe said they have not seen the same action from Russia, but they obtained voter information, just how they did in 2016.Authorities say it is a desperate attempt by desperate adversaries.Officials warned voters to not forward any fraudulent information that comes via email and they reiterated that they will not tolerate foreign interference.Meanwhile, Democratic voters in at least four battleground states including Florida and Pennsylvania received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned "we will come after you" if the recipients didn't vote for President Donald Trump.The voter-intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers. Those addresses were then used in an apparently widespread targeted spamming operation. The senders claimed they would know which candidate the recipient was voting for in the Nov. 3 election, for which early voting is ongoing.Federal officials have long warned about the possibility of this type of operation, as such registration lists are not difficult to obtain."These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters' confidence in our elections," Christopher Krebs, the top election security official at the Department of Homeland Security, tweeted Tuesday night after reports of the emails first surfaced.He urged voters not to fall for "sensational and unverified claims," reminding them that ballot secrecy is guaranteed by law in all states. "The last line of defense in election security is you - the American voter."