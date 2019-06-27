Boy, 17, fatally shot while riding e-scooter in Humboldt Park: Police

CHICAGO -- A teenager was shot to death Wednesday while riding an electric scooter in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.The 17-year-old boy was riding the scooter on a sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Iowa Street when a red Hyundai SUV approached, two people got out and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said.The teen was struck multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the boy's death.No arrests have been reported as Area North detectives investigate.