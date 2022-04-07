scooter

Mayor's office reveals 3 electric scooter companies coming to Chicago next month

Some city scooters will be able to be docked like Divvy bikes
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Electric Scooters are coming back to Chicago this spring on a permanent basis after a long evaluation program, the mayor's office said Thursday.

Six companies applied for licenses, and the city has picked three to receive them: Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian.

In all, there will be 3,000 shared electric scooters.

In addition, the Divvy bike-share system will add 1,000 scooters in the downtown core that can be docked just like the bikes.

RELATED: Chicago City Council committee approves e-scooter program

"A scooter program offers another easy way for residents and visitors to choose active transportation to get around Chicago," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "As transportation costs go up, it is critical that we support micromobility solutions like shared bikes and scooters, which provide affordable ways to travel in Chicago without needing a car."

In order to manage sidewalk riding and clutter, all scooters will be equipped with cable-locking technology, as well as sidewalk-riding detection technology to help reduce riding on sidewalks, the mayor's office said. Scooters will not be allowed on the Lakefront Trail, the 606, Riverwalk or Navy Pier.

To manage the introduction of scooters in the downtown area, only Divvy scooters will begin operations in the central area, and docking in Divvy stations will be incentivized. In mid-summer, the remaining scooter companies will be able to deploy scooters in the downtown area if they meet performance targets, according to the mayor's office.

The scooters are expected to launch in early May.

