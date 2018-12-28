Looks like a transformer at the Con Ed plant blew. Fire seems to be out now. Is everyone ok? pic.twitter.com/lydIkhYMy5 — Lorraine Klimowich (@MsKlimowich) December 28, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4978419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim reports on the situation at LaGuardia Airport following the explosion.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4978416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter spoke with Con Ed spokesman Mike Clendenin about the explosion in Queens.

What is happening in queens?!!!! It’s humming and changing psychedelic colors... tons of sirens?!! pic.twitter.com/xkskHdzOxo — Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) December 28, 2018

Con Edison says an electrical fault at a substation in Astoria, Queens caused an electrical arc Thursday night, lighting up the sky over New York City while causing some flight delays and scattered power outages.It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Edison plant on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria.Initially thought to be a transformer explosion, Con Ed issued a statement on Friday morning explaining what happened:"The electrical fault on the 138,000-volt equipment caused a sustained electrical arc flash that was visible across a wide area. The affected equipment was isolated to a single section within the substation."An electric arc is defined as "a visible plasma discharge between two electrodes that is caused by electrical current ionizing gasses in the air." Electric arcs occur in nature in the form of lightning.New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city following the explosion and took to social media to share photos and videos.Fire officials said they were fielding numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.The NYPD said the incident caused a "small fire" at the Astoria East Substation, which was brought quickly under control.ConEd continues to investigate the root cause of the failure.The power outages affected operations at LaGuardia Airport. There was a total ground stop at the airport for about a half hour before power was restored and flights resumed with some delays and cancellations.The 7 train was also disrupted: Service was suspended between 74 St-Broadway and Flushing-Main St in both directions after the explosion and later resumed with delays.There were no indications of local air quality issues but health and environmental officials continued to monitor the situation, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said.Con Ed says all power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable.The NYPD says there were no injuries.People flocked to social media to find out what happened and to share their views of the plumes of smoke pouring from the transformer."It was pitch black outside and then suddenly the whole side of the eastern sky was lighting up and changing colors," said Madeleine Frank Reeves, who saw the lights from her Upper West Side apartment. "It lasted a couple of minutes.""Something insane is happening in the sky above Manhattan right now," New York University sociologist Eric Klineberg wrote on Twitter under a video of the flashing sky.Mayor de Blasio's spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted that the lights were attributable to a "blown transformer.""Not aliens," Phillips tweeted.