Electrician critically injured after getting shocked on Near North Side

An electrician at a Near North Side construction sire was critically injured after getting shocked Friday morning,authoritiesThe worker, a man in his 30s, was working at a new constructions site in the 800-block of North Clark Street at about 7:49 a.m. when he was shocked as he was doing work near fire pumps, authorities said.The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, police said.A Chicago Fire Department official said the worker momentarily lost a heartbeat.No other workers were hurt at that constructions site.