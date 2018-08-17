Electrician critically injured after getting shocked on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An electrician at a Near North Side construction sire was critically injured after getting shocked Friday morning,authorities

The worker, a man in his 30s, was working at a new constructions site in the 800-block of North Clark Street at about 7:49 a.m. when he was shocked as he was doing work near fire pumps, authorities said.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, police said.

A Chicago Fire Department official said the worker momentarily lost a heartbeat.

No other workers were hurt at that constructions site.
