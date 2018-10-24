Electricians honored for saving coworker's life

Two employees of the Lyons Pinner Electric Company were honored Wednesday for saving a coworker's life earlier this year.The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers presented the Lifesaving Award to John Norling and Cesar De Alba, who administered CPR to a colleague who was severely shocked on a job site in August."We have a lot to be thankful for. For John, for Cesar, thankful to God. Because without you, this story wouldn't be what we're hearing today," a speaker at the event said.The worker who suffered the electrical shock is doing well now, all thanks to the pair's heroic efforts.