CHICAGO PROUD

Electricians honored for saving coworker's life

Two employees of the Lyons Pinner Electric Company were honored Wednesday for saving a coworker's life earlier this year.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers presented the Lifesaving Award to John Norling and Cesar De Alba, who administered CPR to a colleague who was severely shocked on a job site in August.

"We have a lot to be thankful for. For John, for Cesar, thankful to God. Because without you, this story wouldn't be what we're hearing today," a speaker at the event said.

The worker who suffered the electrical shock is doing well now, all thanks to the pair's heroic efforts.
CHICAGO PROUD
