roof collapse

Building with snowy roof collapses in Elgin; 2nd in a week

ELGIN, Ill. -- A banquet hall was unoccupied when its snowy roof caved in early Monday in Elgin.

It was the second building collapse in a week in the western suburb.

Only the rear wall was left partially standing after the overnight collapse at 216 Prairie St., according to Elgin Fire Department Assistant Chief Rich Carter.

"It's undetermined what caused it, but our best guess is snow on the roof," Carter said.

The building was occupied by Imago Events, which has a wedding banquet hall at that location, according to the company's website. The building was built in the 1920s.

RELATED: BUILDING WITH SNOWY ROOF COLLAPSES IN ENGLEWOOD

Another building collapse on Saturday was a similar situation, he said. Both buildings had snowy roofs that were supported by bow trusses. Neighbors called 911 after hearing both crashes.

Several rounds of snow have fallen on the Chicago metro area, dropping several inches over much of the area. Temperatures have remained below freezing for over a week, preventing snow melt.

Saturday's collapse, in the 300 block of Brook Street, sent debris across Franklin Boulevard. Water rushed from the building from multiple doorways but the structure never caught fire.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. Damage to the building - mainly to the roof, second floor and exterior walls - was estimated to be worth more than $600,000.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginroof collapsewintersnowunstable building
ROOF COLLAPSE
Building with snowy roof collapses in Englewood
Austin car wash roof collapses in large fire
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another winter storm could drop over a foot of snow
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Few snow showers, steady snow late Monday
IL announces new strategy for 2nd COVID vaccine doses
I-55 crash shuts down all NB lanes in Joliet
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Metra service impacted by freight train derailment
Smallcakes in Evergreen Park dishes out sweet treats
Show More
Hospitals see increase in children injuries, expert says
Baby born deaf dances after cochlear implant surgery
File tax returns to get missing stimulus payments: IRS
Facebook used to pull off armed robberies: police
Southwest Airlines launches at O'Hare for first time
More TOP STORIES News