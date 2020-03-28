Coronavirus update: Elgin businesses with liquor licenses approved to sell curbside, pickup, delivery amid COVID-19 closures

ELGIN, Ill. -- Elgin businesses with liquor licenses are now cleared to sell alcohol via curbside, pickup or delivery.
The Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin met for a virtual "town hall" Thursday to discuss the emergency measure to help places affected by the pandemic, according to our news partners at the Daily Herald.
Governor JB Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in services amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Pritzker has since issued an executive "stay-at-home" order for the state, prohibiting public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household, except to participate in essential activities.
Liquor license renewal fees are also being waived through next year.
