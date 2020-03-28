coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus update: Elgin businesses with liquor licenses approved to sell curbside, pickup, delivery amid COVID-19 closures

ELGIN, Ill. -- Elgin businesses with liquor licenses are now cleared to sell alcohol via curbside, pickup or delivery.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin met for a virtual "town hall" Thursday to discuss the emergency measure to help places affected by the pandemic, according to our news partners at the Daily Herald.

RELATED: Illinois bars, restaurants close to dine-in customers as COVID-19 cases rise

Governor JB Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in services amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Pritzker has since issued an executive "stay-at-home" order for the state, prohibiting public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household, except to participate in essential activities.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: What is and isn't allowed during a stay-at-home order

Liquor license renewal fees are also being waived through next year.
