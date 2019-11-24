Congress passes measure to rename Elgin post office after fallen Marine

ELGIN, Ill. -- A west suburban U.S postal office could be renamed in honor of an Elgin Marine who died in combat.Congress has passed legislation to honorably rename the downtown post office after Marine Cp. Alex Martinez.Martinez, 21, was killed in a roadside bomb during combat operations in Afghanistan in April 2012.Martinez is the only military person from Elgin to die in combat since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.The measure will go to President Donald Trump for his signature.