Elgin shooting leaves child, 16, dead; minor charged in connection with incident, Kane County officials say

ELGIN, Ill. -- A minor was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old child in suburban Elgin.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a home near St. Charles and Villa streets, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minor remains in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, officials said.

Neither police nor other law enforcement officials immediately provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting death or identifying information about the teenager who was killed.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
