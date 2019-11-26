FRESNO, Calif. -- A top climber was rescued Sunday after she fell while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.
In a post on Instagram, Emily Harrington shared that she was attempting to scale a route on El Cap when she fell, "pinballing" down the rock. Harrington said somehow her neck hit her rope saving her life.
She went on to say she's extremely thankful to the fellow climbers who helped rescue her, which included Alex Honnold.
Honnold is the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and was the subject of the 2018 documentary, "Free Solo."
According to North Face, Harrington's career accomplishments include free climbing El Cap in six days and becoming a five-time sport climbing US National Champion. Harrington has also climbed high altitude peaks in Nepal, China, Myanmar, Crimea and Morocco.
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers, including Alex Honnold
YOSEMITE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship