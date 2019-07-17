Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces fraud charges in court

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is due in federal court in San Jose.

Holmes, along with Theranos' former President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, are facing fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly misleading investors in the blood-testing start-up.

Prosecutors say Holmes lied when claiming Theranos technology required just a few drops of blood to test for several diseases and at a fraction of the cost of existing lab tests. Holmes is accused of engaging in a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors and a separate scheme to defraud patients and doctors, according to the indictment.

RELATED: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to go to trial next summer

Holmes could face 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count of wire fraud and for each conspiracy count if she's convicted.

Both Holmes and Balwani have both pleaded "not guilty."

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

In June a federal judge in San Jose set a trial day for August 4, 2020 for Holmes and Balwani. The trial is expected to last for three months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josepalo altocrimedepartment of justicecourtbusinesscourt casesilicon valleyu.s. & worldfraud
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
El Chapo sentencing: Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin Guzman gets life in prison
Manual Cinema blends puppetry, music, performance
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
Show More
Man charged with vandalizing ex-girlfriend's family's property
Indiana AG's lawyers deride groping claims
Mayor announces first steps towards new Chicago casino
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
More TOP STORIES News