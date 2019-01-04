Homes are being evacuated in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village due to a significant natural gas main break, officials said.The break is on Essex Road just west of Carlisle Avenue. Homes along Essex Road are being evacuated as a precaution, village officials said.Village officials also warned the public that residents and businesses to the east of the break will smell a strong odor of natural gas due to the wind.Officials said they expect the gas main break to be an issue for four to five hours, based on their current estimate. Several suburban fire departments have responded to the scene to assist Elk Grove firefighters.Residents are asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted until further notice, officials said.