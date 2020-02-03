Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck crashed into a building in Elk Grove Village Monday morning.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing the semi-truck heavily damaged at Landmeir Road and Lively Boulevard.An ambulance was seen responding to the scene, but Elk Grove Village police said no one was injured in the crash.Landmeier Road was closed between Tonne Road and Busse Road as authorities investigated the crash before reopening before noon. It is not known what led up to the crash.