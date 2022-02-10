Woman charged with felony after fallen CPD officer Ella French's memorial vandalized

Anna Kochakian, 26, tore the photograph from a memorial at the Thompson Center the evening of Aug. 19, crumpled it and discarded it in the garbage at a nearby CTA platform, Illinois State Police said.
SEE ALSO | Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French; 2 charged
Kochakian was arrested Wednesday at her home in Chicago. The state police said she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was badly wounded in the shooting.
The offender was arrested using the handcuffs of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., her partner. This was a moment of justice for Ella, her family, the Chicago Police Department and all those who knew and loved Ella. pic.twitter.com/9RIoKIFRCG— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) February 9, 2022
Kochakian was charged with criminal damage to property and is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday, state police said.
French, 29, was fatally shot and Yanez critically wounded after they pulled over an SUV with expired plates at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue on Aug. 7.
Two brothers, Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 22, have been charged with several felonies, including murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)