talk show

Ellen DeGeneres show ending in 2022, according to report

Ellen DeGeneres news today: Host said show just isn't 'a challenge anymore'
EMBED <>More Videos

Ellen show ending in 2022: report

BURBANK, Calif. -- Ellen DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter that she plans to end her long-running daytime talk show in 2022.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged -- and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told THR in an interview published Wednesday.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently in Season 18. The show will wrap after Season 19, according to the report. DeGeneres will discuss her decision in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, scheduled to air on Thursday's episode.

CNN has reached out to representatives for DeGeneres for comment.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is produced by Warner Bros. TV, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrityu.s. & worldtalk show
TALK SHOW
'Tamron Hall' daytime talk show renewed for seasons 4 and 5
Is Val the only one not watching Netflix's new hit show 'Squid Game?'
Val visits Walt Disney World for anniversary celebration
What does 'turning down the A/C' really mean?
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News