Elliot Blair Mexico: New details reveal conflicting reports in American attorney's death

The family of an American attorney found dead at a Mexican resort has hired a private investigator as questions grow about what happened.

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico -- New details have been revealed about the death of an American tourist in Mexico. His family is hiring a private investigator and planning a new autopsy as questions grow about what happened.

Shocking new details from the family of a man found dead while vacationing in Baja California, Mexico.

Elliot Blair, a public defender from California, and his wife Kim were celebrating their one-month anniversary at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa when she was awoken by resort staff.

"The main investigator officer walks over from Elliott's body, looks at him, and tells Kim through the interpreter that there's a bullet hole in Elliot's head," family attorney Case Barnett said.

This bombshell claim adds to a series of conflicting reports between the family and Mexican officials.

This, as ABC News has just obtained the 911 calls of that night.

At 12:50 a.m., the resort calls to report "a person who apparently suffered a fall," finding Blair lying in blood, suggesting it was a "possible fall from a balcony."

Roughly 20 minutes later, the paramedics arrived on the scene, saying Blair had no vital signs. Then five minutes later, reporting there were "no signs of violence."

The attorney general of Baja California stated in his report that "the amount of alcohol found in Blair's body was considerable."

However, Blairs family doesn't believe the Mexican investigation, suspecting foul play and insisting he was the victim of a brutal crime -- and that he wasn't intoxicated.

"At this point, the facts continue to not fit. Nothing fits," Barnett said.

Blair's body has been released to the family, according to ABC News, but it is still at a funeral home in Tijuana and bringing him home could take days.