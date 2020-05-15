Elmhurst shooting leaves man, 54, injured, police say

ELMHURST, Ill. -- A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in west suburban Elmhurst.

The 54-year-old was shot about 8:55 p.m. in the 800-block of South Linden Avenue, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

Paramedics took the man to Elmhurst Hospital, but police did not release details about his condition.

Investigators "believe that the offender has left the area and that there is no immediate threat to the public," police said. Law enforcement officials did not provide any additional information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
