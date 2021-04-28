Elmhurst University locked down, students told to shelter in place after person with gun reported on campus

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst University students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a person with a gun was reported on campus.A message on the university website said the person with a gun was reported to be near Dinkmeyer residence hall. About half an hour later, the same armed person was reported near Niebuhr residence hall.No further details were given. There have been no reports of shots fired. University officials said police had been notified.Students were told in the message to seek shelter in a locked room and remain in place until an all clear was given by university officials.City officials confirmed the campus was on lockdown and asked people to avoid the area until further notice.No further details were immediately available.