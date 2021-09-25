Society

Elon Musk, Grimes 'semi-separated,' ending romantic relationship after 3 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Grimes & Elon Musk welcome a baby

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated."

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityelon muskcelebrity breakupotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in South Shore; 1 killed, teen wounded
8 arrested on hazing charges in VCU freshman's alcohol poisoning death
Man shoots 2 teens during carjacking in Hoffman Estates: police
Driver flees after slamming into River North diner, 4 injured: police
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
Show More
ESPN's College GameDay in Chicago for Notre Dame vs Wisconsin
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler, breezy Saturday
El Milagro workers 'unlawfully' locked out after walking off job
Shooting on CTA bus in Irving Park injures man
Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots?
More TOP STORIES News