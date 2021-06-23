Arts & Entertainment

Elton John announces Soldier Field concert date as part of farewell tour

Singer Elton John performs at the party for the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO -- Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

The stops include a concert at Soldier Field on August 5, 2022.

"Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

For more information on tour dates and tickets, visit www.eltonjohn.com.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musicelton johnu.s. & world
