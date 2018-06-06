Emanuel says 'the party is over' for illegal party bus operators

Officials announced a new agreement Wednesday between the City of Chicago and the Secretary of State's office to improve safety measures for passengers on party buses.Chicago police officers will now be able to look up VIN numbers, license plates and driver's licenses to ensure party buses are compliant with the law."We have a clear, unambiguous message today to unscrupulous operators of party buses: The party is over," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "The Secretary of State is lending his resources, not only the technology and information sharing, but also the task force and putting personnel on this task force, giving us an additional tool."As of June 1 there has been one shooting involving a party bus, compared to three last year and six in 2016.