1 in custody after mace sprayed inside Emerald Loop restaurant, several people treated, police say

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after allegedly using mace inside a restaurant early Sunday in the Loop.
At about 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed several people running out of the Emerald Loop restaurant in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after a male inside began using mace, Chicago police said.
Officers then received a description of the suspect and took him into custody nearby, officials said.
Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.
Area detectives were investigating.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
