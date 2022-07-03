mace

1 in custody after mace sprayed inside Emerald Loop restaurant, several people treated, police say

Several treated after mace used in Loop restaurant, 1 in custody: CPD

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after allegedly using mace inside a restaurant early Sunday in the Loop.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed several people running out of the Emerald Loop restaurant in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after a male inside began using mace, Chicago police said.

Officers then received a description of the suspect and took him into custody nearby, officials said.

Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
