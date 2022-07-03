1 in custody after mace sprayed inside Emerald Loop restaurant, several people treated, police say

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after allegedly using mace inside a restaurant early Sunday in the Loop.At about 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed several people running out of the Emerald Loop restaurant in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue after a male inside began using mace, Chicago police said.Officers then received a description of the suspect and took him into custody nearby, officials said.Several people were treated and released by paramedics at the scene.Area detectives were investigating.