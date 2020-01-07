Arts & Entertainment

'Emergence' writer from Chicago reflects journey from South Side to Hollywood

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC's "Emergence" is back, and a Chicago writer who hails from the South Side talked about the many messages and plot twists of this breakout drama.

Kendra Chanae Chapman was behind one of the latest twists form this sci-fi thriller, in which a trusted character proved to be artificial intelligence.

"I wrote it and read it 15,000 times, but seeing it in editing - he glows - it was like, oh my God, it's insane. I am still surprised by it," she said.

RELATED: Go behind-the-scenes of breakout drama 'Emergence'

More surprising story lines are expected from South Side-born Chapman. A Jones College Prep and Carnegie-Mellon grad, she took a chance after college and headed for Hollywood.

"My dad drove my car out by himself and moved to LA," Chapman recalled "I've been there for 8 years and I climbed the ranks as an assistant, and now I am writing. And 'Emergence' is the second show I've been staffed on. I am in the beginning of my journey but I love it."

Aside from mystery, "Emergence" is also a show about divorce, co-parenting and fostering.

I think it's really fun to be part of a project that is highlighting that type of theme and, yeah, I think the themes of family go a lot deeper than family shows," said star Allison Tolman, who plays Chief Jo Evans. "And so getting to have these themes of family wrapped up in this sci-fi show is really fun and also to test the boundaries of what family means."

"We try to prioritize that and not lose that as we are telling this huge sci-fi story," Chapman added.

RELATED: 'Emergence' stars Allison Tolman, Donald Faison tease show ahead of premiere

Chapman also had a message for aspiring Chicago writers.

"My parents grew up in Englewood and Gresham," she said. "If I can do it and make it out here in LA, all the people can do it!"

"Emergence" airs 9 p.m. CT on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevision
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News