State Senator Emil Jones III to enter plea on bribery charges; Gov. Pritzker calls for resignation

Illinois State Senator Emil Jones III will enter a plea on federal bribery charges as Governor JB Pritzker has called for his resignation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois state Senator Emil Jones III is set to be arraigned Friday on bribery charges.

Governor JB Pritzker called on Jones III to resign from office Thursday.

Jones is accused of taking $5,000 from a red light camera company in exchange for voting against legislation that would require traffic studies for the camera systems.

Jones was also charged with bribery and lying to the FBI.

SEE MORE: State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation

The Far South Side state senator has given up his Senate leadership posts, but still remains on the November ballot and is running unopposed.

Gov. Pritzker demanded he resign immediately, saying it would send a clear message to Illinois residents that, "corruption and abuse have no place here."

His statement further states, "Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them - not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges."

The arraignment hearing is scheduled at noon.