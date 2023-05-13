Comedian Emilia Barrosse to perform in Evanston this weekend

Comedia Emilia Barrosse is set to perform in Evanston this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Emilia Barrosse is set to perform in Evanston this weekend.

It's a return home. Barrosse was born in Evanston and went to Northwestern.

Barrosse was a writer for the final season of the show "VEEP."

"I got the job because I was lucky enough to be an assistant on the show, getting coffee for people, very menial tasks, but luckily for me, the joke submission process is blind," said Barrosse.

Barrosse comes from a family of comics. Her parents help found The Practical Theatre Company.

"That was one of the reasons I moved back to Chicago, to get to see The Practical Theatre Company doing its thing," said Barrosse.

Barrosse is performing in Evanston Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets here.