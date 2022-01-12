race in america

Murdered Chicago teen Emmett Till, mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Who killed Emmett Till? White supremacists abducted, tortured Chicago teen; mother displayed body in open casket
EMBED <>More Videos

Emmett Till, his mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON -- The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman at a grocery store in rural Mississippi, a violation of the South's racist societal codes at the time. In return, he was rousted from bed and abducted from a great-uncle's home in the predawn hours four days later.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till's mother insisted on an open casket and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

RELATED: Federal investigation into 1955 murder of Emmett Till officially closed, family says

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced the bill to honor Till and his mother with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. They described the legislation as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.

The House version of the legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. He also has sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley.

RELATED | 'Women of the Movement' looks back at kidnapping, murder of Emmett Till
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon previews "Women of the Movement," a new limited series premiering on ABC, that takes a look back at the brutal kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till in 1955.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamawashington d.c.murdersenateracismu.s. & worldcivil rightsrace in americacongressrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Morris HS mascot will no longer be Redskins after board vote
Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives
Arbery trial judge held minute of silence before sentencing
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
TOP STORIES
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
More than 80 to be kicked out of Matteson motel without other housing
Stabbing at South Bend HS leaves boy hurt
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Burglars steal liquor, coats in break-ins on North, West sides
Mayor Lori Lightfoot COVID update: Mayor will isolate, work from home
Show More
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
COPA investigating Blue Island shooting involved off-duty CPD officer
Itasca rehab center decision 'intentionally discriminatory': lawsuit
CPS students back in classroom after CTU agreement reached
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News