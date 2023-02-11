Emmett Till relative suing to make sheriff serve 1955 arrest warrant to accuser Carolyn Bryant

The case of Emmitt Till's infamous 1955 murder is officially closed, federal investigators announced Monday.

One of Emmett Till's relatives is suing to make a sheriff serve an arrest warrant from 1955.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Last summer, a warrant for Carolyn Bryant was found at a Mississippi courthouse. It was her accusations that led to Till's murder, which became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

RELATED: Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen killed in Mississippi

Till's family is now suing to have the warrant served to Bryant, who is now in her 80s.

Last summer, a grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict Bryant.

RELATED: Federal investigation into 1955 murder of Emmett Till officially closed, family says