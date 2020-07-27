emmys

Emmy nominations 2020: How to watch live announcement on Tuesday

Likely comedy nominees include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Schitt's Creek," "The Good Place," "Silicon Valley" and "Modern Family."

Emmy award statuettes are seen during the 2017 Governors Ball Press Preview at The Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, File)

LOS ANGELES -- The announcement of the 72nd annual Emmy nominations is almost here, going virtual in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Leslie Jones will host the Tuesday announcement of nominees for the first major entertainment awards of the pandemic era. Jones, a two-time Emmy nominee herself, will be joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Watch the announcement of the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations live on Tuesday, July 28, at 11:30 a.m. ET | 8:30 a.m. PT on this ABC station's website.



Lynn Elber, the Associated Press television writer, reported that likely comedy nominees include past winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" from Amazon and Pop's singularly quirky "Schitt's Creek," which drew increasing buzz in its final season. The farewells of "The Good Place," "Silicon Valley" and one-time Emmy favorite "Modern Family" also are contenders.

And this year, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees they might have overlooked. That includes the inclusive comedies "Ramy," from Muslim American creator Ramy Youssef, and "Insecure" from Black writer-actor Issa Rae.

Top drama series contenders include newcomer Apple TV's drama series "The Morning Show" and its lead actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Likely to face them: past winners "The Crown" (Netflix) and "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu), and their respective stars Olivia Colman and Elisabeth Moss, who is seeking to repeat her 2017 best-actress win.

Newcomers like Zendaya, star of HBO's teenage drama "Euphoria," are brought into the Emmy fold.

Among limited series, the graphic-novel inspired HBO's "Watchmen," with a diverse cast led by Regina King and a dystopian theme that jibes with the zeitgeist, is a front-runner. FX's "Mrs. America" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" are among other top contenders.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC. It's unclear how the Emmys are handling COVID-19 concerns, but as Kimmel said: "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

Kimmel, who previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, will also executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this station.
