Empanadas sold in 5 Midwest states recalled due to false USDA approval label

Thousands of pounds of frozen empanadas are being recalled because they were produced without federal inspection.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it launched an investigation into SAS Foods Enterprises after getting an anonymous tip.
The company's beef and chicken empanadas had a false mark of inspection on them.
The products were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
USDA says it has not had any reports of illness because of the products, but anyone who has purchased the food should throw them out or return them.
